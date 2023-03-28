General

Nepal has entered the final of the Prime Minister Three Nations Cup Men's Football Tournament.

Host Nepal booked a place in the final match of the tournament by playing a 1-1 draw after coming from behind against Bhutan in Tuesday's match held at Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar. Bhutan took the lead in the 20th minute of the match with Tenzing Norbu scoring with a header utilizing the corner kick by his teammate Dawa Tshiring.

The Bhutanese team kept Nepal at bay until the dying minutes of the match, before Deepak Raj Singh Thakuri scored the equalizer in the 90th minute.

In the first match, Nepal had defeated Laos by 2-0. With one win and a draw, Nepal made it to the final to be held on coming Friday. Nepal will meet Laos in the final.

Nepal ended with four points at the top of the table while Laos came second with three points. Bhutan could manage only one point following today's draw against Nepal.

The winner of the final match will walk home with 5,000 US dollars while the runner-up team will win 3,000 US dollars in prize money.

Source: National News Agency -RSS