The Gandaki province team has been announced for the upcoming ‘Prime Minister’s Cup One Day’ National Men’s Cricket Tournament.

The Gandaki Province Cricket Association held a provincial selection tournament from October 19 to 25 and selected 18 players for the Prime Minister’s Cup, including 14 regular players and four reserve players.

Bipin Khatri is the captain of Gandaki. Similarly, Chandrakant Paudel, Samir Kandel, Bidhan Shrestha, Sachin Raj Adhikari, Arjun Kumal, Sandeep Khatri, Amrit Gurung, Karan Pangeni, Sandesh Basnet, Abhishek Basnet, Subhas Bhandari and Kamal Pariyar are in the team, according to the Gandaki Provincial Cricket Association.

Similarly, the four reserve players are Dinesh Budhamgar, Pradeep Aryal, Saujanya Regmi and Sandeep Parajuli. Gandaki is coached by Rijan Praju and managed by Chandrakumar Gurung.

The Prime Minister’s Cup National Cricket Tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) will be held in the capital Kathmandu from October 30 to November 12, 2022.

According to CAN, 10 teams from seven provinces and three departmental teams will participate in the tournament. The participating teams are divided into two groups. Group ‘A’ has Gandaki Province, APF Club, Tribhuvan Army Club, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim and Group ‘B’ has Nepal Police Club, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Madhes Province and Province No.1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal