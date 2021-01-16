General

Nepal's young shuttler Prince Dahal has taken a big leap in the junior badminton world ranking. Dahal has climbed to the third place in the ranking published on Friday by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). He was in the seventh place in the previous ranking.

Danish Mads Juel Moller and India's Varun Kapur are ahead of Prince in the current ranking. Moller is in the first place and Kapur in the second spot ahead of Dahal. Before this, Moller was in the fifth position while Kapur was in the fourth spot.

This is the biggest success achieved so far by Dahal. He said it was a big achievement for him personally as well as for the country.

Dahal is currently in Golbazar of Siraha district in connection with competing in the Pushpalal Memorial ranking Badminton Championship. He has entered the semi-final by defeating Nabin Shrestha in the quarter-final match played on Friday.

Badminton coach Jayanta Shrestha said the success achieved by Dahal is the biggest success in Nepal's badminton history so far.

The 17-year-old shuttler, who is from Khalanga of Darchula district in the Sudurpaschim province, is not affiliated to any departmental club so far. He has been playing from the Sudurpaschim province.

He is currently studying in Grade 10 at the Danfe English Boarding School at Jawalakhel in Lalitpur.

BWF has been determining the international ranking of badminton players towards senior and junior categories.

Source: National News Agency Nepal