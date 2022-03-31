General

The process to print ballot papers for the May 13 local election has started. Printing of ballot papers would be tested for three days to keep up with the standards for printing ballot papers, said spokesperson for the Election Commission, Shaligram Sharma Paudel.

On Thursday, a team including Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya reached and inspected the printing machines at the Janak Education Materials Center Limited at Sanothimi in Bhaktapur.

Approximately, 20 million ballot papers would be printed for the poll, he said, adding that this time, 10 percent more ballot papers would be printed against 15 percent in the past. In view of helicopter transportation, rural areas will be prioritised in the printing.

For the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and municipalities, the printing of ballot papers would take place only after candidacy nomination, according to an EC source.

Source: National News Agency Nepal