business, Trading

The Nepal Goat Farmers Federation has called for the government to prioritize agriculture and livestock sector at policy and programme level.

Federation has demanded arrangement of farmer credit card, subsidized loan, development of infrastructure and smooth supply of power for promoting agriculture and livestock enterprises.

Federation Chairperson Prem Sagar Poudel expressed his confidence that the agro sector development was possible by assuring full dose of 'Khoret (foot and mouth disease) and PPR vaccination service to goats, accidental insurance, training, social security and incentive allowances.

Federation's treasurer Deepak Gautam said through 60 percent of the population involved in agriculture are doing goat farming, Indian goats are being increasingly imported due to government's apathy to bring effective policy for domestic goat farming.

The stakeholders also complained that the insurance companies indifference to cover livestock sector in insurance package and provide delay payment to the farmers. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal