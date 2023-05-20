General

Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has urged the government to prioritize elimination of corruption.

Talking briefly to media persons at Janakpur Airport on Saturday, Chairman Nepal insisted on the need to concentrate efforts to wipe out corruption. The former prime minister argued that unless the corruption is ended, development is elusive.

According to him, corruption is a national problem. "Government has taken initiatives to maintain good governance. It is appreciable indeed," he said, adding that the polices and programmes government brought would help solve problems facing people and country.

In a different note, he shared that all of them were devoted for the release of Resham Chaudhary.

At a time when the issue of change in government leadership was surfaced in Madhes Province, leader Nepal made it clear that present government would be given continuity.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal