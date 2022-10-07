General

The Prithvi Highway is blocked due to landslide at two places along the Tanahu section. Landslide occurred at Gunadi, Myagde Rural Municipality-1 at 2.40 am and Ghansikuwa of Byas Municipality-12 at 6.30 am. The landslips were triggered by rain since Wednesday.

Excavator and dozer have been mobilized to the sites to remove the landslide debris and open the highway for traffic, said Raj Kumar BK, Inspector at the District Police Office. Scores of vehicles are stranded along the highway, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal