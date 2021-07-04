General

The Prithvi Highway, one of the Kathmandu Valley’s key supply line, has caved in at Phisling of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-3 in Chitwan district.

Only one-way traffic has been allowed in the Highway after the road subsided this morning.

The road section was blacktopped few months ago. But due to incessant rain this monsoon, the edge of the road started to wear off leading to cave-in.

The 174-km long Highway connects Naubise of Tribhuvan Highway in Kathmandu to Prithvichowk in Pokhara and is one of the busiest highways in the country.

A traffic jam has formed in various road sections along the Highway since the cave-in.

Source: National News Agency Nepal