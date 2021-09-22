General

Landslide occurred at Ichhakamana in Chitwan has disrupted traffic along the Prithvi Highway.

Vehicular movement has come to a grinding halt due to landslide at Ichhakamana rural municipality-4, Ghoptebhir.

According to the District Police Office, the highway has been fully obstructed following landslide since 11.45 last night. Road clearance has begun since early this morning. Police siad it may take time to clear off the road due to piled up deposition of landslide debris.

Vehicles have been stranded on the road after landslide. The District Traffic Police Office has urged all vehicle drivers to keep lane discipline at the moment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal