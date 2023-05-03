General

The land at the bridge over the local Ganesh river at Dharke of Dhading district has caved in again bringing a halt to traffic along the Prithivi Highway. Earlier, the road was obstructed after the land subsided. One-way traffic was allowed from Tuesday afternoon following repair after 18 hours.

However, the road has remained closed today since 12 noon, halting two-way traffic after there is a sinkhole formed at the mouth of the bridge at the border of Dhunibenshi Municipality-6 and Thakre Rural Municipality-8 after the land collapsed, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaiswar.

The road was repaired after putting up gabions, he said. Meanwhile, the Yampa-Aanbukhaireni road in Bandipur has been disrupted after the local people protested over a road accident. At least 11 people were injured when a Muglin-bound truck (Na 4 Kha 1973) hit them at Yampa Aandhikhola in Bandipur Rural Municipality-5 today morning. The truck skidded off and overshot the road hitting and injuring pedestrians on the roadside, said Dhurba Prasad Lamichhane, ward chair of the rural municipality-5.

Armed Police Force and Nepal Police in a large number have been deployed to the incident area.

Source: National News Agency