General

The Prithvi highway has been blocked due to the occurrence of a dry landslide at Aina Pahara of Aanbu Khaireni rural municipality-2, Tanahu district. The highway is obstructed due to the deposition of the landslide debris. The dry landslide took place at 10 am today, the District Police Office Tanahu said.

It will take one and half hour to remove the landslide debris and open the highway for traffic, Deputy Superintendent of Police Office, Yubaraj Timilsina, said. The landslide has deposited big boulders on the road and efforts are on to remove these, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal