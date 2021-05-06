Health & Safety

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel has said the private hospitals charging higher to the coronavirus-infected patients will face action.

“Private hospitals should provide treatment to patients at the government-determined costs. Those charging higher are subject to action. The District Administration Office, Kathmandu has also warned action following complaints on the acts of health facilities arbitrarily charging patients with exorbitant prices to”, he said while talking to media-persons at his office in Singha Durbar on Thursday.

Covid-19 patients are receiving free of cost treatment at government hospitals. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal