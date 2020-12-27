General

Majority of the teachers working for private and boarding schools have not been paid on time. As a result, the Nepal Teachers' Federation is to make it the main agenda of the upcoming agitation.

Speaking at a virtual discussion on 'Post-COVID problems of private school teachers' organised by Education Journalists' Society and Knowledge Research and Learning Resource Centre here on Saturday, Vice-president of the Federation Tilak Kunwar said the private schools have been collecting fee from the students but not paying the teachers. Instead teachers are being removed from their job and deprived of appointment letters.

President of Institutional School Teachers Union (ISTU) Hom Kumar Thapa said many teachers have not been paid since February and repeated complaints made to the education authorities has not received any response.

President of Private and Boarding School Organization Nepal, Province no. 3 Thakin Kumar Gurung as even school proprietors are suffering as a result of the pandemic, the issue should be resolved jointly by all stakeholders.

Education rights worker Babu Kaji Shrestha said the labour of the teachers needs to be respected, and urged to include private schools in the federal act.

General Secretary of the Journalist Society Shesh Kant Pandit said the local level should exercise its authority in regards to regulation and management of the private schools.

Source: National News Agency Nepal