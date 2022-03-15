General

More than 80 percent seeds is supplied by the private sector in Nepal. The seed companies run by private sectors supply 80 percent cereal seeds and 90 percent vegetable seeds in the country.

It was informed at a programme organized by Nepal Seeds Entrepreneurs' Association here Monday.

The local species of seeds are produced within the country and hybrid ones are brought from abroad. Similarly, the private sectors have tremendous role on import and supply of agricultural inputs and tools.

On the occasion, Secretary at Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Govinda Prasad Sharma, viewed farmers should be kept in centre along with the production of quality seeds. He vowed to solve the policy level problems facing the marketing of seeds by holding discussion with concerned entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurs and experts on seeds suggested the government that it produced quality seeds within the country. Association Chairperson Basanta Chandra Marahattha informed that the Association was working for the farmers and had formed 46 district committees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal