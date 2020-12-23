General

The private sector has urged the major political parties in the country to ensure that the business atmosphere of the country is not damaged as a result of the latest political developments, calling for decisions to be taken with caution and patience.

Expressing concern over the latest political developments in the country, the private sector has expressed fear that it could invite more complexities. Representing the private sector-Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Confederation of Nepalese Industries issued a joint appeal reiterating their support to political stability.

Stating that the COVID-19 has already invited serious impact on the country’s economy, they have expressed concern that the latest political squabble could lead to instability and further serious consequences. ‘Only political stability can give policy stability, thereby promoting business and industries, and creating employment and attracting investment,’ reads the appeal, while calling for matured and patient decision on part of the political parties to guide the country back to stability.

Source: National News Agency Nepal