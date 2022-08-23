General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply, Dilendra Prasad Badu, has said government was ready to cooperate with the private sector, which is the pillar of national economy.

Addressing the 23rd annual general meeting of Nepal Plywood Production Association at Dhulikhel on Monday, Minister Badu viewed that the government would extend cooperation to the private sectors for the production and exports of goods. Private sector is taken as an engine of national economy, he reminded.

“After the discussion held with industrialists and other stakeholders, government has announced reform in the operation of industries. National production is kept in priority and promotion of the consumption of Nepali production given importance,” Minister Badu shared.

A 10-year long campaign should be launched as per government announced policy of collaboration with private sector. In the programme, he also urged for the resumption of sick industries.

He said, “Government is for resuming the sick industries. For it, reason behind the closure of industries would be identified and those running in minimum scale would be operated in full swing.”

He argued that industrial villages must be established in each local level- one each in 753 local levels. “Federal and provincial governments are ready to assist in establishing new industries. Government bears 40 percent in industrialist’s proposal to set up new industry,” he mentioned.

Moreover, Minister Badu said government would provide incentives and financial support if the plywood production was increased. Land threshold for big industries would be increased from current 11 bighas, he shared.

It was informed at the programme that there are 80 plywood industries in Nepal where 25,000 people have been directly employed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal