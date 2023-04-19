General

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal on Wednesday said the private sector would cooperate to tap abundance potentials of electric power.

There has been a vast array of potentials of electric energy in the country, he said, adding investment climate has also witnessed improvement of late.

He urged hydro power investors to increase their investment. There has been much potentials of energy production including hydropower.

“The government facilities investment through its policies and priorities. We have world’s big economies as our neighbours. Bringing investments to Nepal to address increasing demand and market has a big scope. The private sector is ready to facilitate and cooperate the government in this regard,” he said.

Stating that Nepal exported hydro power worth Rs 11 billion to India last year, he informed that the government was in talks with Bangladesh to export energy. He also asked the government and other stakeholders to facilitate and enable environment conducive for investments. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal