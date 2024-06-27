‘Private sectors’ cooperation essential on disaster preparedness’



The stakeholders concerned have underlined the need of private sectors’ assistance in disaster preparedness.

The speakers at a programme organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law here Thursday viewed there is great role the private sector could play on disaster preparedness. Further collaboration with government is imperative, they added.

Red Cross Karnali Province Committee Chair Leela Ram Subedi said the humanitarian agency was devoted to humanity and ready to extend cooperation to the government in disaster preparedness and rescue and relief efforts.

Karnali Province representative of FNCCI, Prem Singh Bhandari, also showed readiness that private sector was already together with government in terms of coping with disaster. But, the government itself was indifferent to private sector, he blamed.

Nepali Army official Ashim Shrestha informed that NA was standby round the clock. It had worked during Karnali earthquake despite huge risk. Nepal involves in search, rescue operation of the disaster

victims and relief distribution to the survivors, he added.

Engineer at Ministry of Physical Infrastructures and Urban Development in the province, Bisesh Sharma, informed that upgrading of road and construction of quake resistant structures were prioritized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal