Proactive Engagement of NC’s Departments Adds Energy to the Party – President Deuba



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has claimed that the proactive engagement of various departments of the NC has added energy to the party. Deuba made these remarks during a program organized by the NC’s Poor and Disadvantaged Uplift Coordination Department at the party’s central office in Sanepa. The event was held to present a report containing policy and program recommendations aimed at identifying, uplifting, and promoting disadvantaged groups.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba emphasized that the proactive involvement of the departments has rendered the party dynamic, strong, and effective. He highlighted the significance of the report for initiating pro-poor policy reforms, asserting that its recommendations would be instrumental for the party’s structure and its elected representatives at various levels. Deuba expressed the party’s commitment to implement the report, acknowledging it as an essential document.





NC Vice President Dhanraj Gurung also addressed the gathering, underlining the report’s relevance, especially in the context of the government’s upcoming annual policies, programs, and budget. Gurung advocated for empowering the poor and the needy with skills and capabilities to shape their future, critiquing the current social allowance distribution system as ‘injudicious and unscientific.’





NC General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa addressed allegations that the NC was not a party for the poor and disadvantaged. He urged for a change in perspective, emphasizing that the party’s strength is contingent upon the economic upliftment of its citizens. Thapa called for efforts to transform the economically disadvantaged into a more prosperous class, stressing that political, social, and cultural rights should not be hindered by economic status.





Thapa further advocated for equality among sovereign citizens and highlighted the importance of knowledge and skills as the foundation of Nepal’s economy. He suggested the necessity of separate budgets and programs for federal, provincial, and local levels to address these issues effectively.





Chief of the Department, Dr. Gopal Dahid, revealed that an 11-member committee prepared the comprehensive 56-page report. The document, based on various sources, proposes that the poor and disadvantaged should receive loans for entrepreneurship and employment, guaranteed by ward and local governments.

