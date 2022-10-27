General

There is a minor influence of westerly winds in the country at present. Due to the effect of this weather system, there is possibility of light rain in one or two places of Province No. 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces, according to the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The weather will be generally clear in the remaining parts of the country with partial change in the hilly areas. In the afternoon, there is possibility of light rain at one or two places with partial rain in some areas of Province No. 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. The same weather system will continue during the night as well.

There is possibility of light rain at one or two places in Province No. 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces on Friday as well.

The maximum temperature in Kathmandu today is 25 and the minimum temperature is 11 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal