Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand has assured that the problems related to citizenship identity card will be resolved very soon.

Addressing a mass meeting organized by Nepali Congress (NC) regional committee of constituency 1 in Kalaiya, Bara district today, Minister Khand admitted that the citizenship related issue was a huge issue in Madhesh and assured no Nepali citizens born and brought up in Nepal will be denied of citizenship identity card.

Khand said that there was problem in distribution of citizenship identity card in absence of law. Proposal seeking formulation of law relating to citizenship was in the parliament, he shared, adding that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was working towards forging national consensus to formulate Citizenship identity card related act.

According to him, the government was mulling to distribute citizenship identity card from municipality once the Act is formulated and put in place.

He hailed Madheshi people as the "real patriotic" people and extended his gratitude for safeguarding the soil and border of the country.

On the occasion, Khand welcomed some new faces to the NC including deputy mayor of Simraungadh Municipality Rima Devi Kushbaha and some leaders of the then Terai Madhesh Lokatantrik Party such as Mohan Mahato Koiri, Om Prakash Thakur among others.

Minister Khand unveiled a statue of late Bhagawat Prasad Yadav at Jharaukhar, a historic pond, in the district. Stating that NC stood on the foundation of nationalism, he expressed his confidence that Nepal would be further stronger and able by uniting Nepalis of all geography, race and religion.

He assured that NC would take the lead to make Madhesh Province as a strong province in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal