General

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has said that problem seen in the Supreme Court should be resolved soon.

Inaugurating the province party office at Chatakpur of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City-3 in Kailali district today, Chair Nepal shared that a meeting of the parties in the ruling coalition decided to resolve the problem of the Supreme Court by forging a common view.

He added, "The Prime Minister from his side should take initiative to resolve the existing problem of SC as decision was already taken to draw attention of the bodies concerned in this regard."

The five-party alliance government has been working as per the people's expectation and people are attracted towards the CPN (Unified Socialist), mentioned former Prime Minister Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal