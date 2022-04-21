Trading

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has assured that initiatives would be taken in resolving problems in the Nepali film industry. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to honour artists who have helped to inform people about the nation, nationality, culture and lifestyles through arts.

He provided this assurance at a meeting with the representatives of the movie industry on Thursday at the Ministry.

On the occasion, the artists and movie producers urged the minister to take initiatives in implementing the National Film Policy, 2071.

The delegation included actor Bhuvan KC, actress Dipashree Niraula, film producer Nawal Singh Khadka and singer Hemanta Sharma among others.

They were encouraged by the state by honouring them through various awards, they viewed. They also urged the concerned authority to make policies and create an environment wherein Nepali films could get a market in foreign countries, thus bringing in revenues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal