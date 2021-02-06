General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that the government was ready to resolve problems seen in the media sector.

While inaugurating the 22and AGM of FNJ Kathmandu chapter here today, Minister Gurung committed to resolve during his tenure problems surfaced in the sector since past.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung urged the media to be responsible and creative as it was an important sector to change and aware the society.

Minister Gurung also opined to add Rs 50 million to Journalists Welfare Fund to make it as the multi-year programme in the future. The trust now has Rs 50 million.

On the occasion, Kathmandu Metropolitan City has provided Rs 1.5 million for the journalist’s treatment fund for FNJ Kathmandu chapter. KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya handed over the amount to the chapter.

On the occasion, journalists Rajendra Sthapit, Shambhu Shrestha, Balaram Thapa, Nirmala Sharma, Devendra Chudal, Bishwaraj Kirat, Indra Rijal, Nirodh Raj Pandey, Gyan Udas, Iswari Prasad Wagle, TB Birahi, Gopal Budhathoki, Damodar Dawadi and Mandhwaj Lama were felicitated by the chapter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal