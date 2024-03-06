Problems of Nepali migrant workers will be resolved, says Aryal

Kathmandu: Newly appointed Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dol Prasad Aryal, has expressed his commitment to address the problems of Nepali migrant workers in different country. He said that a one-door system will be employed for it. Assuming office this evening, Minister Aryal said the rights and interests of Nepali workers abroad and inside the country will be his first priority. Similarly, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Bhagwati Chaudhary assumed her office today. She also expressed her commitment to work to bring direct benefits to the people. Source: National News Agency Nepal