Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the problems of private sector would be addressed through policy measures.

During the meeting with representatives of private sector about the country’s current economic situation at the Ministry on Wednesday, Finance Minister Sharma shared that any decision that is against the welfare of the private sector would not be taken. “The government is ready to address the concerns of the private sector. It will move ahead collaborating with the private sector.”

Clarifying that the government has adopted a short-term policy on some issues to guide the economy towards the right track, he mentioned that such issues would be reconsidered once the economy picks up pace.

The Finance Minister expressed concern over the spreading of illusion about the current economic condition, saying policy and structure-level problems would be resolved for country’s prosperity.

“Though there is a situation to be worried about the country’s economic situation, attempts have been made to spread illusion that country’s economy is over”, he mentioned.

Finance Minister Sharma stated that although a policy was adopted not to look into the origin of the property for investment promotion, it was misinterpreted.

Similarly, Minister of State at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Umesh Shrestha, stressed that the private sector should establish export-oriented industries, saying the country could not be prosperous without industry, business and trade.

Likewise, President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shekhar Golchha, said that decision should be taken only after holding discussion with the private sector to make the country’s economy stronger.

He further said that the government should take initiative to bring in remittance through a legal way making the foreign employment easier.

Chairperson of the Confederation of the Nepalese Industries, Bishnu Kumar Agrawal, Senior Vice-Chairperson of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Kamalesh Agrawal, Chairperson of Confederation of Bank and Financial Institutions Nepal, Pawal Golyan, Chairperson of Hotel Association Nepal, Srijana Rana, Secretary of Finance Ministry, Mahesh Acharya, also expressed their views.

Source: National News Agency Nepal