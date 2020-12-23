education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that legal framework needs to be developed to build the Dolakha film city. Taking part in a discussion organized by Nepal Film Board here today, he said the Bagmati provincial government had allocated 35 million rupees for the film city in the current fiscal year. The responsibility has been given to Bhimeswar municipality to implement it.

CIT Minister Gurung, who is also the spokesperson of the government, said it would be appropriate to move ahead with the construction of the film city with joint investment of the federal, provincial and local governments.

He also shared that a working committee would be formed in a month’s time to pave the way for permanent structure building works related to the film city. The member-secretary of the board will lead the committee.

On the occasion, member-secretary of the Board Mahendra Prasad Sankhi said the Ministry has lost time in discussion and infrastructure development, it should now focus on building physical structures.

Dolakha film city construction support committee Coordinator Madan Das Shrestha said the national pride project should be put into implementation without any further delay.

The film city is being constructed in ward no. 9 of Dolakha Bhimeswar municipality and spreads over 1,500 ropani of land.

Source: National News Agency Nepal