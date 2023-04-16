General

The government has taken forward the process to establish Shree Pashupati Hindu University.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation is going to establish the University with an objective to conduct research on Hindu religion.

A committee formed by the Ministry to conduct feasibility study for the same submitted its concept paper along with the findings of the study to Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati. Committee coordinator and cultural expert Dr Jagman Gurung handed over the concept paper to Minister Kirati at the latter's office on Sunday.

Minister Kirati lauded the timely concept note and expressed his confidence that it would be enforced at the earliest. According to Kirati, a separate committee would be formed by Ministry to conduct detailed report on the proposed University.

The concept paper was prepared within a month by the Committee since its formation. It is believed that the University would also support in conducting wider research on Hindu religion, producing experts on Hinduism and in developing cultural diplomacy.

Dr Gurung was confident that the University would help establish Nepal as the centre of spiritual attraction in the world.

Conclusion of concept paper

The committee has pointed out the need for the establishment of the University, stating that proposed University would be focused on the teaching and research of Nepal's religion, philosophy, civilization, folk culture and authentic ethnic issues.

The University is envisaged to be run through the Board of the Trustee. It will run Masters, Mphil and PhD level of academic programmes.

Although the Ministry of Culture, Culture and Civil Aviation and Pashupati Area Development Area are the founders of the University, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will formulate education policy and programmes of the University.

The concept paper along with the assessment of possibility of university establishment concluded that financial grant from the University Grant Commission and financial support from the Trust is indispensible. The Committee suggested that the University could be built in the land at Gothatar, Kathmandu that is owned by the Trust.

At least 200 ropanis of land is needed for the proposed University, the concept paper recommended. It further stated that there would be problems regarding need of the University, acquisition of land and management of human resources and identification of sources for the University.

----

Source: National News Agency Nepal