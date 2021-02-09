General

A process to purchase 50,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizer from Bangladesh has begun.

According to the Agriculture Inputs Company, the process to buy chemical fertilizer has started as per the G2G agreement between Nepal government and Bangladesh government.

As per the past agreement, the company supplying fertilizer to Nepal has started receiving it in Bangladesh, said Managing Director of the Company, Netra Bahadur Bhandari.

He said, "The Company selected by us has started receiving the fertilizer from today. The fertilizer would be supplied to Nepal soon after completing all preparation there."

Saying the supply company has made preparation to bring 20,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizer in the first phase, Bhandari added that the fertilizer imported in the first phase would be kept at depot of Company in Biratnagar, Birgunj and Bhairahawa.

The Agriculture Inputs Company has already given responsibility to the Gentrad FZF Company of the United Arab Emirates to transport chemical fertilizer from Bangladesh. Managing Operator Bhandari and Chairperson of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, Muhammad Amin Ul Hassan, signed agreement to purchase chemical fertilizer through G2G process on December 17, 2020 as the preparation to buy fertilizer from Bangladesh.

The preparation to supply the chemical fertilizer has begun after around two months of the agreement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal