Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha has said that procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for the people below 18 years of age would start right after the Dashain festival.

Addressing a programme at the Kanti Child Hospital here Sunday, the State Minister said that 10 million doses of vaccines for people below 18 years were sure to arrive soon.

As he said, arrangements are in place for procuring four million doses of Moderna and six millions of Pfizer vaccines and 100 thousand doses would arrive immediately after the Dashain festival.

According to him, vaccination is the top priority of the government and COVID-19 vaccines is on the top of all vaccines at present. He apprised that the government was preparing to come up with the management improvement policy targeting health facilities at all three levels.

On the occasion, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation donated health supplies including 20 ventilators to the Hospital.

Foundation Nepal’s representative Mahesh Nakarmi said the Foundation had been assisting medical supplies to the government since the first wave of the pandemic and the current assistance was meant for combating possible third wave.

The assistance provided to the Hospital was equivalent to worth Rs 414.84 million, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal