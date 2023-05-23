General

Bangabandhu Parishad Acting President Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique today said ghosts of killers of August 15 issued death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved with giving such threat.

He said this while presiding over a protest rally followed by a human-chain organized by Bangabandhu Parishad in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Prof Arefin, also former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU), said military dictator Ziaur Rahman imposed indemnity ordinance providing legal immunity to killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Noting that BNP does politics of killings and conspiracy, he said Bangabandhu never believed in politics of vengeance and his able daughter incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also doesn`t believe in politics of vengeance rather she believes in peaceful politics.

He strongly condemned and protested against issuing threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by a BNP leader at a public meeting held recently in Rajshahi.

According to law, it is a heinous crime for attempting and issuing threat to kill any citizen of the country, he mentioned.

Prof Arefin said today, May 23, is the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

When the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is marching towards prosperity, anti-liberation forces are giving death threat to the premier, he said.

He said the conspirators want to take the country back to the track of Pakistani ideology.

Bangabandhu Parishad General Secretary Professor ABM Faroque said his organization wants an end to this hateful politics and urged the government to ensure exemplary punishment of the BNP leader, who issued threat to kill Prime Minister and her associates.

Bangabandhu Parishad presidium member Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, MP, said anti-liberation force BNP-Jamaat has been resorting to politics of falsehood and conspiracy across the country. This force wants to come to power again through killing, coup and conspiracy, he said, adding that as part of such conspiracy, Rajshahi district unit BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand threatened to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangabandhu Parishad Presidium member Ajit Kumar Sarkar, also a writer and columnist, said the issuance of threat to kill Sheikh Hasina is a planned one.

"We will have to resist the conspiracy unitedly," he added.

Prof ABM Faroque moderated it while Bangabandhu Parishad presidium members Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, MP, joint general secretaries Dr Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, Matiur Rahman Nantu and Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed, organizing secretaries Advocate Abdus Salam, Khandker Nazrul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha