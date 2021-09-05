Games, sports

The government has determined the slogan for the civil servants for the next five years.

A meeting of the Civil Service Day Main Programme Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi fixed the slogan - 'Professional and Creative administration: Development, Prosperity and Good Governance' – as the motto from 2078 BS to 2082 BS.

Before this, the slogan for the Civil Service Day used to be different each year. However, this time the slogan has been chosen for five years.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Basanta Adhikari said this time the slogan has been picked for five years as choosing a new motto every year did not result in the goal matching it.

"The goal and objectives as per the slogan could not be fulfilled within a single year by choosing new slogan each year. So, this time the slogan has been chosen for five years for meeting its goal and objectives," he said.

According to him, the words development, prosperity and good governance employed in the slogan have been selected in line with the goal and objectives of the 15th Plan.

He said choosing a single slogan for five years will also remove the hassle for the government offices to change the slogan painted on the office wall and printed on the letter pads every year.

The government has directed the government offices to celebrate the Civil Service Day by organising programmes only feasible to be held at the office premises by strictly observing the health safety guidelines, in view of the COVID-19 risk.

Nepal observes Bhadau 22 in the Nepali Calendar each year as the Civil Service Day, commemorating the day when the Civil Service Act, 2061 was issued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal