‘Professional journalism need of hour’

Kathmandu: Speakers at a programme have underlined the need of fostering professional journalism in Nepal. In the programme the women department of Nepal Press Union organized on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day in the federal capital on Wednesday, all sectors should be ready for building professional journalism. FNJ, an umbrella organization of Nepali journalists, Vice Chair Bala Adhikari viewed FNJ was ready and sensitive to ensure dignity to Nepali media. "It is worrying that number of women in journalism is meagre. FNJ is working to break the barriers for women journalists as low payment and violence against them," Adhikari informed. She argued that even the male colleagues had important role to minimize violence against women journalists. On the occasion, Chair of Minimum Remuneration Fixation Committee, Sangita Khadka, opined that time had come to review the achievements women journalists made. She however admitted that the provisions relating to women rights were not enforced we ll. Women Vice Chair of Nepal Trade Union, Radhika Kuinkel, said stories of violence against women in media should be analysed for further study of society. Advisor to Press Union, Anita Bindu, said women-friendly atmosphere should be created. Other speakers said women journalists' family issues could not be ignored in terms of their profession. Source: National News Agency Nepal