People from various professions and workers associated with the Nepali Congress organised a symbolic protest against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) here today.

The protesters are seen wearing black face masks and black ribbon and carrying placards and banners. They held a silent march and also formed a human chain. The demonstrators have demanded for restoration of HoR, the lower house of parliament. The placards read - ‘restore parliament’, ‘maintain constitutional supremacy’, ‘manage social security allowances’, 'manage free of cost vaccines against COVID-19’, among others.

Trade Union Congress, Nepal Teachers Union, Democratic Lawyers' Association of Nepal, Nepal Cultural Union, Democratic Teachers Association, Democratic Doctors Association and Nepal Press Union among others, participated in the protest demonstration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal