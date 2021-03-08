General

Minister for Forest and Environment Prem Bahadur Ale has said that the government would bring special programmes to promote private forest in the country.

Speaking at a programme organized by Family Forest Association Nepal here today, Minister Ale opined to include special programme in the upcoming fiscal year to promote such programmes.

He said private forest entrepreneurs will get special benefit from the state. Ale said he will bring the effective policy to use the timber as the state was investing huge amount in importing timber and furniture.

Similarly, association chair Jograj Giri urged the government to address their demands.

Source: National News Agency Nepal