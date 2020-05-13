General

The lawmakers have suggested the government to bring such policy and programmes that boost country’s economy which is dented much with coronavirus menace. They demanded special relief package to creation of jobs in the coming policy and programmes the government was launching soon for the coming fiscal year.

Development of human resources and infrastructures building to make health sector robust and effective; and creation of jobs for those returned from abroad in the agriculture sector and entrepreneurship would help prop up economy, they added.

Taking part in the House of Representatives discussion on principles and priorities of the appropriation bill (except tax) for the coming fiscal year, the lawmakers also suggested the government to take immediate measures for disaster preparedness.

Laxman Lal Karna said government must take initiative to return those stranded in foreign lands. He urged the government to prepare necessary health infrastructures with human resources to contain coronavirus infection in Birgunj and other districts.

Similarly, Sitadevi Yadav said PCR tests for COVID-19 must be conducted on health workers and media persons as well.

Bimal Prasad Shrivastav stressed the need of policy and programmes that prioritize agriculture production.

Pushpa Bhusal demanded the government that it focused its policy and programmes to make economy dynamic and practical in view of the crisis.

Source: National News Agency