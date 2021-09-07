General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has said programmes would be launched in a planned manner to make the freed haliyas self-reliant.

Haliyas were the bonded labourers before 13 years.

On the occasion of the 13th Halaya Liberation Day on Monday, CM Bhatta assured that the freed haliya households would be provided income generating opportunities. He said it at a programme organized at Sita village of Punarbas Municipality-9 in the district. Preparation of necessary laws for this was finalized, the CM added.

Various schemes as rehabilitation, verification of records on haliya, career development and arrangement of concessional loan were being launched for the empowerment of haliyas.

He however said only law does not suffice, but the change in mindset to ensure equality. For the change, a common and collective struggle is imperative, according to CM Bhatta.

With the change in political system, the people have felt development, he asserted, adding that there was no need to reach the federal capital for running small-scale development projects. The Sudurpaschim government is the for the sake of poor people, he argued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal