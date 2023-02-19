General

Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has said progressive forces would be polarized after the coming election of the President.

Inaugurating the second meeting of the party-affiliated ANNFSU standing committee on Sunday, Chairman Nepal shared that the political parties that were united for the protection of constitution and federal democratic republic in the past would discuss thoroughly and propose a common candidate for the President's post accordingly. The ruling coalition would not go long, and the political situation to emerge after the fall of the ruling coalition will reunite the progressive forces, Chairman Nepal asserted.

On a different note, students' struggles should be centered on ensuring rights to students and development of accessible and quality education. According to him, his party was for uniting fringe leftist parties for the protection of nationality, development, prosperity, and protection of communist movement.

The ANNFSU standing committee meeting is to decide on its strategic plan for the forthcoming election of the Free Student Union scheduled for March 19.

Source: National News Agency- RSS