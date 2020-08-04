General

Prohibitory order has been issued in the Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City area for a week beginning from last midnight.

Dhanusha District’s chief district officer Prem Prasad Bhattarai said the prohibitory order has been enforced in view of the risk of coronavirus infection. The prohibitory order covers the Kapileshwor bus park to the east, the way leading to Kurtha and Basbitti to the west (Dudhmatibridge), the AaurahiKhola bridge on the Janakpur-Dhalkebar road section in Kshireshwor municipality to the north and the Sonamati temple on the Basahiya road and the roundabout leading to the State Assembly to the south.

All the shops and industries and business services have been closed throughout the period until midnight of August 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal