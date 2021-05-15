General

(RSS): The duration of prohibitory order against the second wave of Covid-19 has been extended by two weeks in Surkhet, the capital of Karnali Province.

The prohibitory order has been extended till the midnight of May 29 on the recommendation of the District Covid-19 Crisis Management Center. A meeting of the center held on Friday took a decision to recommend for the extension of order, said Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal.

The district administration had first issued the prohibitory order on April 17 bearing in mind the surging cases of Coovid-19. The administration said that it found no alternative to going with the prohibitory order for the containment of the virus which is raging across the country.----

Source: National News Agency Nepal