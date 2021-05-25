Key Issues

Prohibitory orders have been extended up to June 3 midnight in Kathmandu Valley to stem the increasing risks of COVID-19. The order with further tough measures would come to force from May 28.

A meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts today took the decision to prolong the ongoing orders up to a week, informed Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli.

With the orders coming into enforcement this time, the grocery shops would also remain closed. Morning and evening walks have also been banned this time around.

According to him, the sale and purchase of essential food stuffs (vegetables, fruits, milk, dairy, meat items, drinking water and cooking gas) would be allowed up to 9.00 in the morning. Earlier, it was permitted up to 10.00 am.

With the enforcement of the orders this time, other shops such as grocery and departmental stores would not be allowed to operate during the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal