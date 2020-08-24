General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said prohibitory order has been in effect in various local levels of 47 districts in the country. The Ministry stated that the local administrations of these districts have imposed the restrictive order in order to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry has issued directives to the district administration offices concerned and the police to take action against anyone misbehaving to the health workers. The Home Ministry’s this directive comes in the wake of complaints that growing number of health workers in various districts being abused and misbehaved with.

Ministry’s spokesman Chakra Bahadur Budha said the administrations of 77 districts have been instructed in that connection. They have been directed to take maximum punishment to people found misbehaving with the health workers.

Shops selling water and medical supplies to open 24 hours

Meanwhile, among the most essential services, businesses distributing water and medical supplies including medicines will be allowed to operate round the clock while the other businesses and shops will be allowed to operate only up to 9.15 in the morning.

The Kathmandu District Administration stated this in a press release it issued on Sunday. It said this provision has been made in connection with the implementation of the restrictive order prohibiting all activities except the most essential services issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal