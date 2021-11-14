General

The prohibitory order enforced in Janakpurdham of Janakpur district following the clash between two communities has been extended till 10:00 pm Tuesday.

Chief District Officer (CDO) in Janakpur, Bandhu Prasad Bastola, shared that the prohibitory order in Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City-20 was extended till 10:00 pm Tuesday.

A heated dispute ensued between the Hindu and Muslim communities regarding constructing ghat to offer argha (curd) during Chhath festival at Janakpurdham-20 last Saturday. Following this, the prohibitory order was enforced the same day.

CDO Bastola shared that the extension of prohibitory order was for maintaining peace and security by thwarting untoward incident in the locality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal