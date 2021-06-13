Health & Safety

The prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley has been extended by one more week (until June 21). A joint meeting between Chief District Officers of the Valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) on Sunday decided to this effect. The new prohibitory order will begin from Monday.

During the prohibitory order, people’s mobility will be restricted unless necessary work.

Time duration to open groceries and other shops has been extended until 11 in the morning. During the prohibitory order, vegetable and meat shops, groceries, dairy, stores selling drinking water and cooking gas and department stores will remain open till 11 am. Vehicles supplying goods are allowed to run between 9 am to 11 am.

Likewise, stationeries and printing press will remain open until 11 am. Shops selling construction materials and electricity shops are allowed to open after 4 pm.

Online marketing and home delivery service will remain open until 7 pm. Vehicle repairing service will be allowed until 9 pm. Agricultural activities and supply of agricultural products will be eased by following the health protocols. Similarly, supply of construction materials will remain open between 9 pm to 5 am. Educational institutions will conduct classes online.

Banks and financial institutions will continue their business by mobilising a limited number of human resources by following the health protocols set by the Nepal Rastra Bank. Beema Samiti, Beema Company and Securities Board of Nepal will continue their business on alternative by employing 20 percent of their total human resources.

Source: National News Agency Nepal