General

The District Administration Office, Morang, has issued a restraining order in order to bring the situation under control in Letang. A restraining order has been issued from 7 am today until further notice.

According to Chief District Officer of Morang Kashiraj Dahal, the order has been imposed on Gangechowk and Kamalpur areas of wards 3 and 4, all areas of ward number 5, ward office area of ward number 6 in the north, Morange river area in the east and Chisang river area in the west of Letang municipality.

Tensions have risen in the area following a clash between local and police, taking over the incident of a teacher charged of abusing students. In the clash that took place at Kharwa in Letang-5 on Sunday evening, police constable Urmila Shrestha was killed after being attacked by the unruly locals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal