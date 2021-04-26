General

Prohibitory order is going to be imposed in Surkhet for a week from April 27 midnight.

A meeting of District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre held today decided to impose the prohibitory order from April 27 midnight keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Chief District Officer of Surkhet, Chhabi Lal Rijal, said that they have decided to impose prohibitory order to curb the further spread of coronavirus infection.

The administration has directed to provide services in the area of drinking water, electricity, bank and financial institutions for essential services by adopting health safety precautions.

Assistant Chief District Officer, Rom Bahadur Mahat, shared that efforts are on to carry out the test of Karnali folks returning from India at border point and to carryout treatment of those infected with virus and in serious condition in Banke.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been issued in Bardiya for a week to minimize the risk of coronavirus after coronavirus cases started increasing every day in Banke district.

A meeting held at the District Administration Office decided to impose prohibitory order from today midnight till May 2.

Chief District Officer, Santa Bahadur Sunar, all services and activities except essential service and development construction would be closed during the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal