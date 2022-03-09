General

Prohibitory order imposed at Seudibar area of Sundar bazaar in Lamjung district from 6:00 am today has been lifted.

The prohibitory order was imposed to quell the tension created by the victim side over the issue of death of a student. It was lifted after the victim side agreed to move ahead as per the law, said Chief District Officer, Sushil Baidya.

Sanij Shrestha, 17, of Bhanu municipality-9, a 10th grader at Future Star Boarding School, died on Tuesday in course of swimming. Shrestha was staying in school’s hostel. The prohibitory order was imposed to bring the situation under control after demonstration started turning violent.

The relatives blamed that Shrestha died due to negligence of the school. The demonstrators demolished the windowpanes of two school buses and a van.

Source: National News Agency Nepal