Prohibitory order imposed in Kailali district has been extended after coronavirus infection was found spreading in community level.

A meeting of District Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre held on Saturday decided to extend the prohibitory order till May 13. Earlier, the prohibitory order was imposed in the district from April 29 to May 5.

An arrangement has been made to open only one branch of one bank from 9:00 am to 11:00 am from May 3 to May 13 during prohibitory period.

Number of Nepalis returning from India has been increasing in the district which has posed risk among the locals. There is a high risk of coronavirus in the district at a time when number of people returning home from India without test has been increasing in lack of antigen kit at border points.

Around 2,000 to 2,500 people enter Sudurpaschim province from Gaddachauki and Gaurifanta border points of Kanchanpur, Jhulaght of Baitadi and Pulghat of Darchula every day.

Though around 1,000 people have been entering Nepal via Gaurifanta border point daily, antigen test of only 100 to 150 people is being done in lack of antigen kit, according to Chief of Health Office, Kailali, Lal Bahadur Dhami.

Source: National News Agency Nepal