Prominent singer and musician Premdhoj Pradhan has passed away. He was 84.

Pradhan, who was admitted to Neuro Hospital at Basundhara in Kathmandu after chest complications, died in course of treatment on Thursday, said the family.

Born in Chautara, Sindhupalchok in 1994 BS to mother Pran Devi and father Ratnadhoj, Pradhan has been living at Na:ghal, Kathmandu.

Pradhan has established his eminence with his popular songs, ‘Yo Nepali Shir Uchali Sansarama Lamkanchha’, ‘Ghumtima Naaau Hai’, ‘Goreto Tyo Gaunko’ and ‘Namana Laaj Yestari’, among others. He is survived by his spouse and two sons.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing away of Pradhan.

Speaker Sapkota took to twitter and extended his condolence to the bereaved family. Pradhan’s contribution to music sector will be remembered forever, he said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal