A fire occurred in the godowns of Social Welfare Council, and National Disabled Fund at Bhrikutimandap of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-21.

The fire started since 2:30 pm was brought under control after five hours, according to the District Police Range, Kathmandu.

Eight fire engines and 30 water tankers were used to douse the fire, said police. Around 120 police personnel including senior Superintendent of Police at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, around 100 Nepali Army personnel and some 60 Armed Police Force from APF Battalion, Baghbhairab, were mobilized to bring the fire under control.

Similarly, 30 city police were also mobilized from Kathmandu Metropolitan City. As per the preliminary report, no human casualty was reported and property worth millions of rupees was gutted in the inferno.

Details of loss caused by fire are awaited. Senior Superintendent of Police at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Bharat Bahadur Bohara, said reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet and further investigation into the case was underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal